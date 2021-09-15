Man in the Field The Life and Art of Jim Denevan Movie

Man in the Field The Life and Art of Jim Denevan Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Man in the Field profiles pioneering artist and chef Jim Denevan, founder of Outstanding in the Field, a radical alternative to the conventional dining experience.

The documentary intimately reveals Denevan’s artistic and culinary gifts with land art in epic geometric formations alongside grand dinners in beautiful natural settings.

Instead of bringing the food to the restaurant, Outstanding in the Field has brought the restaurant to the food since 1999.

Hosted at one long table, with 100 to 1000 guests dining together, Denevan has set tables in vineyards, beaches, meadows, fishing docks, and city streets.

Over 120,000 lucky patrons in all 50 states and 16 countries have experienced this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Director Patrick Trefz Actors Jim Denevan Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 21 minutes