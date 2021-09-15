Covid-19 update: India reports 27,176 new cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
According to Union health ministry data, India has reported a single-day rise of 27,176 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 284 deaths.

