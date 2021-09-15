Scientists Resurrecting Woolly Mammoth to Fix Climate Change

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS — Geneticists led by Harvard Medical School's George Church are seeking to bring the woolly mammoth back to life 4,000 years after its extinction, and have secured $15 million of investment, according to CNN.

Supporters of the idea believe their return to the Arctic could help recreate a grazing ecosystem, trampling down and compacting snow, which makes it less likely to melt and release methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to the BBC.

Supporters also speculate that because ‘mammoths are like walking bulldozers’ they could be used to level forests and shrublands that have sprung up in the Arctic, which would mean sunlight-reflecting snow remains in those areas longer.