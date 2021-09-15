The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Driving Video

With the new EQS 53 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG is embarking on the all-electric future of Driving Performance.

The first battery-electric AMG production model is based on the Mercedes EQ architecture for luxury and executive-class vehicles.

It thus fits seamlessly into the Group-wide electric strategy.

The luxury saloon with an output of up to 560 kW has been newly developed or refined in Affalterbach in all performance-related areas.

It impresses with brand-specific features wherever the customer can experience them directly: from the technology to the exterior/interior design and the emotive vehicle sound.

At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is its performance-oriented drive concept with two motors.

The powerful electric powertrain with one motor each at the front and rear axles has fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt in all driving conditions.

The basic version achieves a maximum total output of 484 kW (658 hp), with a maximum motor torque of 950 Nm.

With the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package, which is available as an option, the maximum output increases to up to 560 kW (761 hp) in RACE START mode with boost function.

The maximum motor torque is then up to 1020 Nm.