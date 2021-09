Supreme Court slams centre for ‘cherry-picking’ from its recommendations for NCLT | Oneindia News

Today, the Supreme Court criticised the government for ‘cherry-picking’ from its recommendations for the NCLT; The latest coronavirus wave in the United States driven by the Delta variant could soon peak; Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Mike Ryan, said that the coronavirus will not disappear; In the first reshuffle of Gujarat Cabinet under new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is likely to be dropped.

#SC #Centre #NCLT