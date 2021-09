On the first anniversary of his death, CNN speaks with Navid Afkari's mother

Navid Afkari dreamed of one day winning an Olympic medal for his country, instead that dream became a nightmare when he was executed by the Iranian government after being convicted of a murder, which the family disputes.

On the first anniversary of his death, CNN speaks with Navid’s mother, Bahieh Namjoo, where she acknowledged the risks she is taking by speaking out and implored the international community to help her family.