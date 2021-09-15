Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, turns 37 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the royal family member.

1.

He received his own Coat of Arms when he turned 18.

2.

Prince Harry is the first of the royal family to have been in active combat since his uncle, Prince Andrew.

3.

He met his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on a blind date.

4.

The couple stepped back from their royal duties last year.

5.

Prince Harry was inspired to create The Invictus Games after watching the U.S. Warrior Games.

