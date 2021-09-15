Mom-to-be sparks criticism with her ‘tacky’ pregnancy announcement

A woman's boyfriend is furious with her after she made a scene at a friend's engagement announcement.

She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******?" forum.Her friend Sarah threw a party to tell their friend group about her engagement.However, another friend at the event, N, co-opted the moment to announce she was pregnant.

The Reddit poster then called N "toxic"."I looked towards Sarah and she was silent but looked really upset" .The Reddit poster decided to stand up for Sarah, but it didn't land well with everyone in the room."I said, 'you wanted to take the attention from Sarah and her fiancé away so badly that you’re ruining their engagement dinner?

You’re toxic'" ."N and her husband left and it was a bit awkward, but eventually, the dinner went back to normal.

When my boyfriend and I got home he said I was an a******" .Reddit users thought the poster had a right to tell N off.

"Hijacking someone else's party is tacky AF," a person said