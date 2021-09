Morning Buzz: September 15, 2021

AROUND $28-HUNDRED-DOLLARS.LOWELL HIGH SCHOOL AND AQUASINCOLLEGE ALUM, KALEB ORT, MAKINGHIS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL DREAMSCOME TRUE THIS WEEK.IN THE BOSTON RED SOX MEGAAGAINST THE SEATTLE MARINERSMONDAY NIGHT, ORT FACED THREEBATTERS AND GAVE UP A HIT,WALK AND ALSO RECORDED AN OUT.THE 29 YEAR OLD WHO WENTUNDRAFTED OUT OFQU AINAS HASSPENT THE PAST FIVE YEARSPITCHING IN THE MINORS WITH THENEW YORK YANKEES AND BOSTORENSOX.IT’S ONE OF OUR FAVORITES ATJOHN BL ALZOO AND A HUGERECOGNITION FOR THE "MEERKATEXHIBIT"IT’S THE FIRST ZOO IN THE *WORLDTO RECEIVE *GOLD CERTIFICATIONUNDER THE ’SUSTAINABLE SITESINITIATIV’’.THE *SITES* RATING SYSTEM ISSIMILAR TO *LEED CERTIFICATION.IT LOOKS AT LANDSCAPING, DESIGN,CONSTRUCTION, AND MAINTENANCE --ALONG WITH SPACES THATDEMONSTRATE A HIGH LEVEL OFENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIALSUSTAINABILITY.JOHN BALL ZOO, FOR EXAMPLE, USESFEWER RESOURCES BYSING U*RECYCLED CONTENT, ANDREGIONALLY SOURCED SUPPLIEDANMATERIALS.SENIORS AND CAREGIVERS AREINVITED TO A FREE EVENTOT DAY ATFREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS &SCULPTURE PARK.THE WEST MICHIGAN SENIOR EOXPWILL HAVE MORE THAN FIFTYORGANIZATIONS THAT SPECIALIZINEASSISTANCE AND CARE FOR SENIORSIN WEST MICHIGAN INCLUDING;ASSISTED LIVING, ALZHEIMER’’INFORMATION, HOME CARE, VETERANSBENEFITS, MOBILITY SOLUTIONS,MEDICARE AND ME.ORTHERE WILL ALSO BE A VARIETYOF FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS...PLUS, PRIZES AND GIVEAWAYS.THE EVENT RUNS FROM 10 A-M TOP-M.1WHAT’S THE NEW SHORTAGE?

AND NOMY HUSBAND IS NOT OFF THE HOOK.FLORISTS AND DISTRIBUTORS SAYIT’S FLOWERS!THIS DECREASE IN PRODUCT COULDBE DUE TO MULTIPLE FACTORSINCLUDING THE NATIONWIDE LABORORSHTAGE, INCREASED DEMAND, DANRESCHEDULED DDWEINGS.THE PANDEMIC REPORTEDLY CAUSEDMANY FARMS TO LAYOFF WORKERS...JUST AS MORE AND MORPEE OPLELOOKED TO BOUQUETS OF FRESHFLOWERS TO LIVEN UP THEIR HOMESDURING LOCKDOWN...AND THIS DEMAND HAS ONLY GROWN.RETAILERS EXPECT TO FEEL THEEFFECTS OF THIS SHORTAGE FORYEARS...AND ACCORDING TO REPORTS...CUSTOMERS COULD SEE A 20 TO 30PERCENT INCREASE IN PRESBECAUSE OF IT.YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO OWN A PIECEOF THE MIGHTY MAC!THE ’MACKINAC BRIDGE AUTHORITY’IS AUCTIONING OFF *VINTAGE STEELDECKRA GTING -- WHICH USED TOHELP CARS GET FROM ONE SIDE OFOUR STATE -- TO THE OTHER...THE PIECES ARE ABOUT FIVE-ANA-D-HALF-FEET WIDE -- BY 38 FEETLONG -- WEIGHING ABOUT TWO TONS.RIGHT NOW -- FIVE PIECES ARE UPFOR GRABS -- .THE AUCTION CLOSES -- IN