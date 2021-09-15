Gavin Newsom Defeats GOP-Led Recall Effort By a Landslide

The recall ballot asked California voters whether Governor Gavin Newsom ought to be recalled.

With close to two-thirds of the ballots counted, the 'no' choice was already ahead by approximately 30 percentage points.

'No' is not the only thing that was expressed tonight, Governor Gavin Newsom, (CA-D), via AP News.

I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom, (CA-D), via AP News.

The election has been largely cast as an indicator of the strength of support for former President Trump in California.

Though he has mostly stayed silent during the recall effort, the former president did make a statement once defeat was clear.

Let’s be gracious in defeat.

We may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war, Former President Donald Trump, via AP News.

Trump began reiterating false claims that the recall effort was rigged in favor of Democrats in the lead up to Tuesday's vote.

Newsom has compared the recall effort to Trump's attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Democracy is not a football, you don’t throw it around.

It’s more like — I don’t know — an antique vase, Governor Gavin Newsom, (CA-D), via AP News.

You can drop it, smash it into a million different pieces — and that’s what we’re capable of doing if we don’t stand up to meet the moment and push back, Governor Gavin Newsom, (CA-D), via AP News.

Newsom is the only Democrat and second governor to defeat a recall election.

His win solidifies his place on the national stage.

And likely points to a future run for the highest office in the land