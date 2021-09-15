Nintendo Switch Adds Support for Bluetooth Headphones

The highly-portable game console has finally added support for Bluetooth audio devices as part of its 13.0.0 update.

Nintendo of America announced the new feature on Twitter on Sept.

14.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output, Nintendo, via Twitter.

The announcement comes after years of gamers requesting the feature.

Once the update is installed, a new Bluetooth Audio section will appear in the settings menu.

While an audio device is paired, only two controllers will be able to wirelessly connect.

Bluetooth audio devices will also disconnect if two Switches are locally connected for wireless multiplayer gaming.

The Switch will only allow one Bluetooth audio device at a time, but can remember up to 10 different devices