North Korea Launches 2nd Ballistic Missile Test in a Week

On September 15, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

The missiles reportedly flew nearly 500 miles before landing in the ocean between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

ABC News reports it is the second North Korean missile test in less than a week.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command said there was no, "immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies.".

While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program.

The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad, United States Indo-Pacific Command, via ABC News.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the launch a clear violation of U.N.

Security Council resolutions.

We will work closely with the U.S., South Korea and other concerned nations to resolutely protect the lives of our citizens and their peaceful lives, Yoshihide Suga, Japanese Prime Minister, via ABC News.

ABC News reports this weeks' launches mark North Korea's first weapons test in six months.

On September 13, North Korean state media described the long-range missile as a, "strategic weapon of great significance.".

On September 13, North Korean state media described the long-range missile as a, "strategic weapon of great significance."