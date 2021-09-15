'Enough is enough': Simone Biles, other US gymnasts testify to Congress about Nassar abuse

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has told Congress that "enough is enough" in emotional testimony along with other young gymnasts about her sexual abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.
Simone Biles broke down while testifying about Larry Nassar in front of a group of senators on Capitol Hill ... choking back tears..
Biles and three other U.S. gymnasts are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee at an oversight hearing about how the..