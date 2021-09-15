New Trump Book Bombshells

Donald Trump hinted that he may run for the presidency in 2024 after newly released book excerpts added to revelations about his chaotic term at the White House.
Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against former President Trump during his first impeachment, says Gen. Mark..
Gen. Mark Milley thought Trump was "all but manic" in the days following the Capitol riot, according to a new book.