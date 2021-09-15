Alanis Morrisette Says HBO’s ‘Jagged’ Doc ‘Was Not the Story I Agreed to Tell’ | THR News
Alanis Morissette says she will not be supporting 'Jagged,' the HBO documentary that documents her rise to fame and the release of her seminal album “Jagged Little Pill.”