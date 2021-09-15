Restaurant customer sparks debate with video comparing a ‘Gen Z table’ to a ‘boomer table’

Should you clean your own table at a restaurant?

That question is sparking a generational debate on TikTok.The clip, posted by user @sallymander_, claims to show the difference between a “Gen Z table” and a “boomer table”.In the video, @sallymander_ first shows a booth where the “younger generation” allegedly ate.The table is mostly cleaned off, with the plates and silverware stacked at the end for the waitstaff.Next, @sallymander_ shows the “older” table, where plates and cups are still left in their original places.Some users were surprised the younger diners left a cleaner table.Other users argued that age has nothing to do with it