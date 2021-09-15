Twitter users discovered an ‘abandoned’ McDonald’s on a remote island in Alaska

The fast-food location, which has seemingly been untouched since the 1990s, is on Adak Island, a remote place in the Aleutian Islands, far out into the northern Pacific Ocean. The abandoned McDonald's, meanwhile, spread widely on Twitter thanks to a user named @RealJezebelley. In her post, she pointed out that the location's menu still features promotions for the Jurassic Park film series. The Adak McDonald's has been a point of interest for several years now.

In the past, YouTubers have filmed clips of themselves exploring the space.

Originally, Adak was set up as an outpost for Army and Navy bases during World War II, according to the National Park Service. The naval base was eventually abandoned in the 1990s, and as a result, many of the town's residents moved away. In 1997 the Los Angeles Times reported that many businesses in Adak were left totally as they'd been when they were occupied. However, many Twitter users were learning about the abandoned McDonald's for the first time.

Several of them shared excitement or shock.

Several of them shared excitement or shock.“This needs to be in a museum… or my basement,” one user joked.“This is a post-apocalyptic television series I need NOW,” another added