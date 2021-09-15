These edible shot glass recipes are their own reason to throw a party

Shots are a crowd-pleasing party favorite no matter the celebration.here are five edible shot glass recipes guaranteed to make your next soirée a memorable one.Jolly Rancher shot glass This recipe is a grown-up take on the classic hard candy.Chocolate shot glassChocolate has ascended to a new form with this recipe.Caramel hard candy shot glass This recipe involves tucking your granny’s favorite hard candy into the shot glass mold .Peppermint stick shot glasses This recipe will be the toast of the holiday party.Starburst shot glasses For a daring take on Starburst candy, look no further than this recipe