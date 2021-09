Prince Harry And Megan Markle Top The 'Time' 100 Most Influential List

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star on their first magazine cover after making it onto 'Time''s 100 Most Influential list for 2021.

Britney Spears also makes it onto the list for the first time amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Plus, Alanis Morissette speaks out against new “Jagged Little Pill” documentary.