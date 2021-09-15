Indian River County schools to move to tiered system for face masks

Big changes when it comes to future mask wearing in Indian River County schools.
Students at schools that have low numbers of COVID-19 cases will be allowed to take the masks off.
School district officials in Indian River County rolled out a new mask policy for K-8 students on Monday.
School boards in St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be discussing their school masking policies this week.