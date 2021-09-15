Trump responds to reporting about Gen. Milley's actions

Pressure on Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen.
Mark Milley has ramped up following assertions leveled in a new book about Milley’s actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Pressure on Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen.
Mark Milley has ramped up following assertions leveled in a new book about Milley’s actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Senator Tom Cotton seemed to pump the brakes on Fox & Friends with his measured response to the reported actions that Mark Milley..
Rep. John Garamendi said he supported Gen. Mark Milley's reported actions to stop Donald Trump.