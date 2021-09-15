Blending Hispanic roots with newfound US citizenship

Many natural-born Americans never think about how lucky we are to be born in America.
But, for the lucky few who can immigrate to the United States and pass their citizenship tests, it is a moment in their lives they'll never forget.
Many natural-born Americans never think about how lucky we are to be born in America.
But, for the lucky few who can immigrate to the United States and pass their citizenship tests, it is a moment in their lives they'll never forget.
Many natural-born Americans never think about how lucky we are to be born in America. But, for the lucky few who can immigrate to..