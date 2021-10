Tiffany Haddish Reveals How Common Reacted To Her Shaved Head On ‘Red Table Talk’

Tiffany Haddish joins Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris as new episodes of “Red Table Talk” return to Facebook Watch.

Haddish tells the hosts about the time she FaceTimed boyfriend Common to show him her newly shaven head.