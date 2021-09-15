'100-years of Latinos in Lorain' now on display in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

'100-years of Latinos in Lorain' now on display
Only 7% of 2019’s Top Grossing Movies Had a Hispanic Lead, Study Says
A new report on the movie business concludes that popular movies continue to marginalize Hispanic and Latino..
The Wrap
'100-years of Latinos in Lorain' now on display
A new report on the movie business concludes that popular movies continue to marginalize Hispanic and Latino..
The Pew Research Center has been tracking key facts and figures on U.S. Latinos for years. Here are some of the latest highlights.