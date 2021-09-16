Los Angeles County to require COVID vaccine/test for outdoor events, vaccines at indoor bars (2)

Los Angeles County will impose new COVID-19 vaccine mandates next month, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at outdoor mega-events of 10,000 people or more, including sporting events, concerts, and even theme parks.
Los Angeles County will impose new COVID-19 vaccine mandates next month, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at outdoor mega-events of 10,000 people or more, including sporting events, concerts, and even theme parks.
Los Angeles County will impose new COVID-19 vaccine mandates next month, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at..
Everyone attending outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people -- such as open-air concerts and baseball, football, and soccer..