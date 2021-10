Dopesick s01 Trailer

Dopesick s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.

Writers: Beth Macy, Danny Strong, Danny Strong Stars: Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter