See first all-civilian crew launch into orbit

History has been made as Inspiration4, the first-ever orbital flight crewed entirely by tourists, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
History has been made as Inspiration4, the first-ever orbital flight crewed entirely by tourists, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
Watch VideoSpaceX's first all-civilian mission to orbit, Inspiration4, launched into space Wednesday night from Launch Complex 39A..
Video: 01:23:15
Watch the full replay of ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer’s pre-launch news conference at ESA’s..