How NASA invented a ventilator for COVID-19 ... in 37 days | Dan Goods

Get the behind-the-scenes story from visual strategist Dan Goods about how a single question launched NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab into action at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, propelling an unprecedented pivot from space-exploring robots to live-saving ventilators.

It'll inspire you to wonder: "Is what I'm doing right now the most important thing I can be doing?"