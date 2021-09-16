SpaceX launches Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit

A historic launch out of the Kennedy Space Center took place Wednesday night.
The first-ever all-civilian crew launched into space for a three-day mission.
The private 'space tourism' trip is one of the first of its kind
SpaceX launched the world's first all-civilian spaceflight on Wednesday night, taunting everyone else with the illusory hope of one..