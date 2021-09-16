Joy Ride Movie

Joy Ride Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Frenemies and veteran comedians Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait, having learned very little from their near-fatal car accident, get back on the road and journey throughout the American South.

The documentary captures the duo as they carefully navigate highways and their decades-old contentious friendship; reflecting upon their careers and relationship with comedy.

Buckle up.

Director Bobcat Goldthwait Actors Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould Genre Documentary, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 12 minutes