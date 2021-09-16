Shamita Shetty's This Co-Star Rejected Bigg Boss 15 Offer
Shamita Shetty's This Co-Star Rejected Bigg Boss 15 Offer

Bigg Boss 15 makers have started approaching celebrities for season 15 to be hosted by Salman Khan.

As per reports this actress who is Shamita's co-star denied the offer and that she can't survive in the house.

Watch the video to know more