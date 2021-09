CUPRA unveils the Tavascan Extreme E Concept, a reinterpretation of the e-CUPRA ABT XE1

CUPRA injects its DNA into the CUPRA Tavascan Extreme E Concept.

The all-electric off-road racing car is the next stage in the brand’s Extreme E adventure, which also hints at the design language to be used in the future series production CUPRA Tavascan, the brand’s second 100% electric model based that will be designed and developed in Barcelona and will reach Europe and overseas markets in 2024.