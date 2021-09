Rodolfo 'Corky' Gonzalez fought to give Latinos a voice

September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to reflect and highlight the achievements and contributions of Hispanics in the United States.

Colorado native Rodolfo Gonzales, known as "Corky," helped champion the Chicano Movement in Denver in the 1960s and 1970s to fight against discrimination and push for reform.