Sara Respects Media, Photographers ANGRY On Disha, John, Sushmita, Kiara, Varun, Ayushmann Spotted

Disha Patani ignorant behaviour angers paparazzi at Mumbai Airport, Sara Ali Khan makes photographers happy by respecting them for a quick photograph, Sushmita Sen tells media to give her best wishes, Ayushmann Khurrana's unique fashion grabs eyeballs, Kiara Advani makes a fan happy, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan's sweetest gesture caught on camera.