OMG! Like Priyanka Madonna's Daughter Lourdes FLAUNTS Her Arm Pits, Kim Kardashian's Look Decoded

Met Gala 2021| Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously.

The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices.

Post-Met Gala, Kim Kardashian revealed her red carpet look.

Also popstar Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon gave a strong message with her Met Gala look.

Watch the video to know more in details.