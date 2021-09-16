Covid-19 update: India reports 30,570 new cases and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to Union health ministry data, India has reported a single-day rise of 30,570 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The country also reported 431 deaths.
