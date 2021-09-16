US, UK and Australia announce new security pact to counter China in Indo-Pacific

The pact will enable Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and will see the country scrap its Attack Class Submarine Programme with France in favour of a deal with the UK.
Paris has reacted angrily.
France enraged after Canberra scraps submarine programme to sign deal with Washington and London
A new security pact between the UK, United States and Australia is designed to build a united, democratic front against..