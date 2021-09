Minister advises not to take cabinet sackings 'personally'

Ben Wallace advises sacked former cabinet colleagues not to "take it personally", saying it is "the nature of the British political system".

The defence secretary says he is "incredibly privileged" to be remaining in his position but realises "there is a political bus out there that will flatten me".

Report by Blairm.

