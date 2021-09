Something Good: Tip Back Thursday with Chef Jenna!

THURSDAY."--- BREAK ---something good sot wipeDESPITE HOW IT FEELS SOMETIMES,A LOT OF GOOD HAS COME OUTF OTHE PAST YEAR AND A HALFAND THAT’S WHAT OUR DEANNAFALZONE IS FOCUSING ON THISMORNINGTHE GOOD HAPPENING ALLAROUNDSGOOD MNI.ORGO MODORNING.APRIL 22 NATS FROM VIDEO OHERNFBAG PAPRIL 15 NATS FROM VIDEOMOMENTS LIKE THISTHE KIND WENEED TO CLING TOTHE MOMESNTTHAT SHOW US HOPE AND COMPASSIONIS STILL ALIVE AND WELL IN OURCOMMUNITIESAPRIL 1 NATS FROM VIDEOMOST OF US ARE FAMILIAR WITHCHEF JENNA FROM AMOREA THENDGOOD SHE SPREADS ACROSS WESTMICHIGANTAKING HER PASSION OFFOOD A GIVNDING BACK TO NEWLELSVE*nats*THAT’S WHERE TIP BACK THUDAYRSCOMES INRAISING MONEY TOSURPISE LOCAL RESTURANTS WITH A$1,000 TIP*nats*AFTER TAKING SOME TIME OFFSHESBACK AT IT AND WE GOT TO TAGALONG FOR A SPECIAL TIP CKBATUESDAY THIS WEEK*nats of walking in if possible*GIVING BACK TO A GUY WHOAS HBEEN MAKING HIS MISSION TO DOJUST THAT FOR OTHERSBILLY K’SCATERING HAS BEEN MAKING MLSEAWEEKLY FOR SENIORSUnknown Speaker 0:45 it’s afree will offering so somepeople have it some people don’tyou know some, some people havesome money to throw in seomdon’t.

But it’s what what youknow what we do?

So, oncaemonth, we do it every week now.Every Yeah, we were doing itduring the pandemic we weerdoing every other week.

And thenwe started doing it every weekTHIS TIME..THEYRE SENDING OUTABOUT 150 MEALS2:21 we kind of started duringthe wait while we started itduring the pandemic, because,u yoknow, we kind of spun offeverybody’s takeout Tuesday, andwe didn’t have a binusess.

Sodon’t be the case.

Being acaterreA WAY TO STILL DO BUSINESS, BUTALSO GIVE BACK DURING UNCERTAINTIMES1:46 It started out kind of wordof mouth.

And then I’ve g aotI’ve got a email list that Isend out.

I send an email everyweek.

And then there’s always alittle sheet in their bag thatthey take home that has nextweek’s menu on it.

And so yeah,yeah.

To the church bullets,inof course, yeah.

And they lookall forward to it for the wheolweek.

Aloughth seniors love itCHEF JENNA’S FOCUSES ON THEBELIVE THAT A SINGLE ACTION CANMAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THECOMMUNITYAND THERE’S’NO DOUBTTHESE TWO CHEFS ARE DOING JUSTTHAT...Unknown Speaker 11:07group shot.

Well, food hugs,food hogs.

Yeah.

You know,behalf of food house.

We’d liketo present you 1000 memberthat that’s the tip ckbaTudaesy.

We did.

It’s Tuesday.It’s usually tip backThursdaywell thank youUnknown Speaker 12:44How cool is that?

Yeah, peopledoing nice things for otherpeleop.

Like exactly what you’doing.

Thank y.ouFOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT FDHUGS AND TIP BACK THURSDAYS, ONHOW TO DONATE OR NOMINIATESOMEONE YOU CAN HEAD TO