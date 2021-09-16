Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas!

Nicholas Jerry Jonas turns 29 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the Jonas Brother.

The first song he ever sang was from ‘Peter Pan.’.

He founded the Change for the Children Foundation to raise awareness about diabetes.

Jonas began his career on Broadway before he was 8 years old.

Jonas was inspired to play guitar from watching the band Fall Out Boy.

He co-owns his own record label, Safehouse Records.

