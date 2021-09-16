Australia submarine deal: France lambasts Australia, US after 'stab in back'

France hits back as Australia dumps submarine deal
Deutsche Welle
Paris has expressed a feeling of betrayal after Australia went back on a deal to buy French submarines. Canberra says the decision..
France has accused President Joe Biden of stabbing it in the back and acting like predecessor Donald Trump after Paris was snubbed..
The United States and Britain will help Australia develop a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, U.S. President Joe Biden said..