First Covid booster jabs delivered at Croydon hospital

A maternity support worker spoke to reporters after becoming one of the first people in the UK to receive a Covid-19 booster jab.

Catherine Cargill, who works at Croydon University Hospital in south London, said the vaccination means she can carry on working and spending time with her family.

Report by Blairm.

