PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Mark Duplass Joins Us

Megan Fox stuns in a sheer dress at the VMAs, Kendall Jenner goes glam at the Met Gala, engagement news from Britney Spears and Kate Hudson, and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen alleges an "abusive household" amid move-in with dad Charlie Sheen
Megan Fox stuns in a sheer dress at the VMAs, Kendall Jenner goes glam at the Met Gala, engagement news from Britney Spears and Kate Hudson, and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen alleges an "abusive household" amid move-in with dad Charlie Sheen
A theatre company is preparing to perform 'Peter Pan' next month after rehearsing the play ENTIRELY over Zoom ahead of opening..