Virat Kohli to step down as T20I captain after World Cup | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli has announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Indian cricket teams captain in the T20I format, after the T20I world cup.

He will continue to lead the team in Test cricket and ODIs.

