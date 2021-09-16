Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), off about 10.3% and shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) off about 9.2% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.7%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Hecla Mining Company (HL), trading lower by about 9.6% and Gatos Silver (GATO), trading lower by about 8.2%.