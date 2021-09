China alone cannot fill US vacuum in Afghanistan even as world order changes | Oneindia News

China understands it cannot fill US vacuum in Afghanistan alone at this point, other countries also need to play a role.

US is also trying to balance its aggressive stance on China as Biden and Xi get on a phone call.

Understand what happens behind the scenes of diplomatic negotiations in this discussion on our weekly show Global Chit Chat.

#BRICS #Afghanistan #USImmigration