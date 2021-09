Middle school teacher charged with rape released on bond

A man who is charged with several sex crimes involving a former student has been released on bond.

A SHORT PUMP MIDDLE SCHOOLTEACHER ACCEUSD OF RAPING ASTUDENT...WAS RELEASED ON BOND THISMORNING.60YE AR OLD DEAN LAKEY WASARRESTED TWO WEEKS AGOIN CURRITUCK COUNTY, NORTHCAROLINA .HENRICO COUNTYPOLICE RECEIVED A TIP FROM CHILDPROTECTIVE SERVICES ABOUTAN INCIDENT THAT ALLEGEDLYHAPPENED DURING THE 2016-2017SCHOOL YEAR.LAKEY ISCHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF RAPE-- TWO COUNTS OFFORCIBLE SODOMY -- AND THREECOUNTS OF INDECENT LIBERTIESWITH A MINOR.WE REACHED OUT TO THE PRINCIPALOF SHORT PUMP MIDDLE SCHOOL...WHO TELLS US LAKEY IS CURRENTLYON ADMINSITRATIVE LEAVE PENDINGTHE OUTCOME OF THE CASE.