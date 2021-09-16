Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Boaters and Dog Off Oregon Coast

The Coast Guard rescued three boaters and a dog who were adrift in a liferaft after their boat sank off the coast of Oregon.

It’s believed they drifted as far as 6 miles at sea while huddled in the lifeboat.

‘A rescue swimmer was deployed by free-fall and began recovering the survivors.

The rescue swimmer assisted the individuals and dog with their safe hoist into the cabin of the helicopter,’ said the Coast Guard.

