Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Boaters and Dog Off Oregon Coast

The Coast Guard rescued three boaters and a dog who were adrift in a liferaft after their boat sank off the coast of Oregon.
It’s believed they drifted as far as 6 miles at sea while huddled in the lifeboat.
‘A rescue swimmer was deployed by free-fall and began recovering the survivors.
The rescue swimmer assisted the individuals and dog with their safe hoist into the cabin of the helicopter,’ said the Coast Guard.
