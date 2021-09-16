Parenting Spotlight: Vanessa Morales

Each month, In The Know by Yahoo is giving everyday parents their time to shine in our exclusive Parenting Spotlight.This month, we're featuring mom and SAG-AFTRA actress Vanessa Morales.What’s the parenting tip that everyone loves, but you think is overrated?."You should not go outside with your newborn baby".What’s your best parenting advice?.Patience.

For first-time parents with a baby on their hands, always remember that they’re just a baby.What would be the title of your memoir?."Don’t Judge a Book Based on the Chapter You Walk in on".What’s the weirdest thing you plan on saving from your kids' baby- or childhood?.Her placenta.

I got it encapsulated and I couldn’t take it.

I think I developed some type of allergy; not sure.

Still have it in a jar.Which apps could you not live without?.I have a toddler, so Spotify and YouTube.I have a toddler, so Spotify and YouTube.What’s one parenting product you wish you’d bought years ago?.Definitely a nightlight.What’s one life hack you wish you’d learned years ago?.Still trying to figure it out: how to fold clothes as I take it out of the dryer.Who is your favorite celebrity/influencer mom?.My gut/instinct.What is one parenting term you wish you could retire?

(ex: “Momtrepreneur”).I hate them all.

Just call us SUPERHEROES, please and thank you.What is one “mommy win” you’re super proud of?.Potty training my kid before she turned 2 years old.

Read the Oh Crap book.

Thank me later