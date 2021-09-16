New mom wonders if she's accidentally pregnant weeks after birth of baby

This TikTok parent shared what it was like to realize she might be pregnant again just weeks after giving birth.Abbie Herbert (@abbieherbert_) is a mom, wife, and model who shares videos of her family on TikTok.The new mom shared a video, which racked up an amazing 8.8 million views and counting, about what it was like to realize she could be pregnant again so soon after giving birth.In the video, Abbie plays both herself in the present day and her past “pregnant self” .She has a conversation with her pregnant self about her new baby, that quickly morphs into a conversation about whether or not Abbie could be pregnant again.“So, we got back on birth control, right?” she continues.

An embarrassed look crosses present Abbie’s face as she replies, “No… No, we didn’t”.“So have we had another period this month?” she asks, innocently.

She shakes her head.

“No,” she replies.

“We are actually 4 weeks late” .In a follow-up video, Abbie took a pregnancy test which revealed that she was not, in fact, pregnant.viewers popped into the comments section of the follow-up video to share their advice.

“When it’s your time, it’ll be your time again!

Don’t rush.

Enjoy your baby!” one viewer commented